Off the coast of South Africa, massive one-ton great white sharks blast from the water at 25 mph, with almost no warning, to pull a sneak attack on the seals that congregate there. Ten years ago, Discovery Channel premiered AIR JAWS which explored this phenomenon. It was an instant hit that still remains the fifth most-watched SHARK WEEK special of all time. But that was before HD. Now, producer Jeff Kurr goes back to the scene to investigate the aerial attacks armed with state-of-the-art equipment in the one-hour special ULTIMATE AIR JAWS, kicking off cable's longest-running event