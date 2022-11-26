Not Available

Ultimate Blondes features an all star lineup with some of the top blonde pornstars in the industry. They say blondes have more fun and we ask each of these girls and they agree. Watch as each girl takes black cock like a champ loving the hardcore interracial sex action. Ultimate Blondes features AJ Applegate as she squirts all over Prince's fat cock while being pounded hard. See Aaliyah Love take on Sean Michaels and watch as Annika Albrite is railed and treated to a big messy facial. We have a threeway with stars Cherie Deville and Capri Cavanni as they share everything in this scene. There is also Dahlia Skye bent over and rammed full of dick. This DVD is another must see from director MimeFreak.