Ultimate Bullriding delivers over 40 years of the greatest adrenaline-fueled moments in the history of professional bullriding. Watch these fearless cowboys, including Tuff Hedeman, Terry Don West and Ty Muffay, riding the superstar bulls like Bodacious. Atop raging 2,000-pound bulls, this is an ultimate heart-pounding, edge-of-your seat action DVD.