Not Available

Grab a ringside seat for bone-crushing action as some of the United Kingdom's top fighters go head-to-head in more than a dozen high-octane matches, including the first Ultimate Combat World Title match. The thrilling battles include Pierre Guillet vs. Lars Besand, Sol Gilbert vs. David Patterson, Paul Jenkins vs. Rafles la Rose, Javier Garcia vs. Fabricio Nascimento, Pat Carr vs. Greg Laughrin, Dave McCaughlin vs. Kim Hovgaard and many more.