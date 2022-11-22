Ultimate Driving Craft 2 - Day & Night

Not Available

How many times do we see skids marks entering a bend? This DVD will explain in detail the police method of cornering that ensures the perfect entry speed into any bend anywhere in the world, everytime. Security advice to women driving alone at night who suspect they are being followed. Chris has taught anti - surveillance driving to the PM's drivers. Overtaking. Friendly follow, a precursor to police pursuit training, Night driving, 3 chapters of commentary driving which are loaded with information and much, much more. Cars used in filming: Honda Jazz, Vauxhall Insignia & BMW 730d Auto. This is a superb 160 minute driving double DVD for all drivers and great value for money. There is no doubt you be a better and safer driver for watching this DVD. You will have to view it many times to glean all the information. Also an ideal present for any driver, regardless of age or experience. This DVD builds on the foundations of Ultimate Driving Craft, our first DVD.