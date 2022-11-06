Ultimate Driving Craft 3 - Eyes on main beam

Not Available

Chris has vast experience in driver training both as an advanced driving instructor and driving examiner. This is the third in the Ultimate Driving Craft series of high quality advanced driving DVDs which have received international acclaim having sold to 39 countries. Filmed with two HD professional movie cameras and professionally edited by Green Gecko Television Ltd who have also added some excellent animation to support Chris's teaching of driving skills. In this DVD Chris highlights a problem that affects all drivers. It is called the natural focal point and not the best way to drive. He explains what it is, why it happens and what we, as drivers, can do about preventing it.