Not Available

Ultimate Fat Burner

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Rev up your body's metabolism and melt away the fat! Whatever your level of fitness, THE ULTIMATE FAT BURNER is a one-stop, balanced workout that blends heart-strengthening cardio and muscle-toning circuit training for a mega-calorie burn! DENISE AUSTIN will keep your body challenged with a variety of short all-out bursts of fun excercises from basketball, skiing, skating, kickboxing and core training. And by changing your intensity levels, you'll keep your heart rate at its most efficient levels to create maximum results in a minimum of time. It's the perfect way to keep motivated, have fun, and revitalize your life!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images