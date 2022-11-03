Not Available

Rev up your body's metabolism and melt away the fat! Whatever your level of fitness, THE ULTIMATE FAT BURNER is a one-stop, balanced workout that blends heart-strengthening cardio and muscle-toning circuit training for a mega-calorie burn! DENISE AUSTIN will keep your body challenged with a variety of short all-out bursts of fun excercises from basketball, skiing, skating, kickboxing and core training. And by changing your intensity levels, you'll keep your heart rate at its most efficient levels to create maximum results in a minimum of time. It's the perfect way to keep motivated, have fun, and revitalize your life!