2001

Feel the thrill of flying in a world class, aerobatics competition aircraft through the Grand Canyon! Containing the most dynamic aerial stunts ever shot in large format woven into a delightful story of a young boy's dream to fly, Ultimate G's: Zac's Flying Dream is a story about having a dream and pursuing it despite all odds. The aerial adventure takes place over the spectacular backdrop of the Grand Canyon, Little Colorado River and Lake Powell and the flying talents of both pilots give the audience the thrill of a lifetime!