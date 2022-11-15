Ultimate Pro-Wrestling Training Volumes 1, 2 & 3

Not Available

This tape takes you behind the scenes at the esteemed Ultimate University. You will learn the moves and techniques needed to make it as a professional wrestler. This tape covers warm ups, drills and shows you how to build a solid foundation. You will learn all the basics such as collar and elbow tie-ups, running the ropes, reversals, tackles, drop downs, leap frogs and bumping. Ultimate University has been featured on Discovery Channel's documentary Inside: Pro Wrestling Schools and FX's Toughman.