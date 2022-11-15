Not Available

Ultimate Pro-Wrestling Training Volumes 1, 2 & 3

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This tape takes you behind the scenes at the esteemed Ultimate University. You will learn the moves and techniques needed to make it as a professional wrestler. This tape covers warm ups, drills and shows you how to build a solid foundation. You will learn all the basics such as collar and elbow tie-ups, running the ropes, reversals, tackles, drop downs, leap frogs and bumping. Ultimate University has been featured on Discovery Channel's documentary Inside: Pro Wrestling Schools and FX's Toughman.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images