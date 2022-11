Not Available

Only the creator of "Spiderman of the Rings" could bring you this bizarre collision of footage from Arnold Schwarzenegger films and absurdist electronic music. Check out what composer Dan Deacon and collaborator Jimmy Joe Roche have come up with as Deacon's wild soundscape is married to the kaleidoscopic effects applied to clips from "Conan the Barbarian," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and "Total Recall."