Ultimate Step Workout

This step workout is broken into three segments for different levels of stamina and complexity. You can do just level 1 (12 minutes) or continue through level 2, for 22 minutes, or through level 3, for 32 minutes. Within each segment, Keli Roberts's assistants demonstrate different intensities, so you can work at your own pace as you build endurance. Roberts instructs well, with plenty of safety and alignment tips, and she repeats the combinations enough for you to get them. But the camera has an annoying habit of changing angles when she first introduces a new pattern, which is just when you want to keep watching her feet. Advanced exercisers will add some propulsion moves, such as jumping onto the step. After the step workout and stretch, you get 8 minutes of killer abdominals, and finally a calming, guided relaxation. Roberts is a celebrity trainer, and you can see why from the professional way she instructs this video--and from the to-die-for body that must motivate her clients!