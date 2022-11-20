Ultimate Warrior: The Ultimate Collection

Not Available

He is one of the most colourful and intense Superstars of all time, the Ultimate Warrior! Now for the first time ever, WWE honors his illustrious career with this ultimate collection of bone-crunching matches. Feel the power of the warrior featuring battles against his biggest rivals such as Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, Ravishing Ric Rude, Sgt. Slaughter and more! WWE fans have long awaited another Warrior DVD since the controversial release of 2005 s Self Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior . Finally, with over 7 hours of matches from this larger than life Superstar, this action on this home entertainment release is truly OUT OF CONTROL!!