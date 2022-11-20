Not Available

When dieting guru Rosemary Conley declares that the Ultimate Whole Body Workout is her last fitness video, cynics might either be relieved that the population is finally to be spared her evangelical diet-speak, or conclude that she's "past it". However, this programme is not so easily dismissed. There might be nothing new here, but there is no doubt that a great deal of Conley's success comes from her ability to motivate. Conley first runs through the key moves featured in the work-outs, cleverly eliminating the problem of figuring it out during the sessions--and the risk of giving up. The 35-minute aerobic workout and the 20-minute body conditioning session are designed to be done on alternative days, while the final chair programme is for those with limited mobility (including pregnant women) who still want to burn calories.