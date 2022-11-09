Not Available

After years of being stuck in a webcam rut, adult mega-star Brent Corrigan has promised something completely different to his fans, his beloved ‘LoverBees.’ Little does he know that a twisted Ultra Fan has incriminating evidence and will use it to hijack his live show. A series of orchestrated events go from mild to wild to downright dangerous, all in an attempt to bring Brent back into the business. Who is behind this master plan and how far will they go? The real question is how far will Brent go to save someone he loves? Find out in Ultra Fan!