Er Dan (Wallace Huo) accidentally traveled to the past to Tang Dynasty. In Tang Dynasty he met Shi Ke Jin (Dylan Luo) whom his elder brother Shi Ke Yan wanted to kill him. Without a doubt he tried to save Shi Ke Jin and brought him back to the future. Because Shi Ke Jin knows so much about the future, he decided to go back to kill his brother and conquer the world. When ErDan discovered his intention, he intended to go back to Tang Dynasty to stop his plan.....