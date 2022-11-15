Ultra-Toxic

Not Available

Mondo Psycho director Mad Crampi stars in this cyberpunk shocker about a young junkie who falls prey to a malevolent group of scientists conducting a bizarre experiment on addiction. When heavily tattooed drug-addict Peter Shek stages a daring escape from a top-secret science lab, the scientists use a microchip implant to guide his every move. Now, Peter is being forced to connect various computer components to fresh human organs, affix them to his body, and inject them with drugs to experience a new kind of high. But while the technological buzz delivers three minutes of absolute bliss, Peter must struggle to regain control of his own body.