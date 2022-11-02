Not Available

Ultraman Cosmos 3: The Final Battle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tsuburaya Productions

Once again, Musashi has encounter Ultraman Cosmos. Now Ultraman Cosmos has gained some new modes to defeat Scropis. Musashi has joined Team Sea to save the Blue Area. But there is mysterious evil monster, Sandros, who wants to destroy the Earth. Now it is up Musashi and Ultraman Cosmos to defeat Sandros and who’s the other Ultraman?

Cast

Daisuke ShimaCaptain Harumitsu Hiura
Kaori SakagamiDeputy-Captain Shinobu Mizuki
Koichi SudoKoji Doigaki
Mayuka SuzukiAyano Morimoto
Kazue FukishiJulie/Ultraman Justice
Taiyo SugiuraMusashi Haruno / Ultraman Cosmos

