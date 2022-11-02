Ultraman Cosmos 3: The Final Battle

Once again, Musashi has encounter Ultraman Cosmos. Now Ultraman Cosmos has gained some new modes to defeat Scropis. Musashi has joined Team Sea to save the Blue Area. But there is mysterious evil monster, Sandros, who wants to destroy the Earth. Now it is up Musashi and Ultraman Cosmos to defeat Sandros and who’s the other Ultraman?
|Daisuke Shima
|Captain Harumitsu Hiura
|Kaori Sakagami
|Deputy-Captain Shinobu Mizuki
|Koichi Sudo
|Koji Doigaki
|Mayuka Suzuki
|Ayano Morimoto
|Kazue Fukishi
|Julie/Ultraman Justice
|Taiyo Sugiura
|Musashi Haruno / Ultraman Cosmos
