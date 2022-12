Not Available

The second and final compilation films for Ultraman Great (aka Ultraman: Towards the Future). Jack Shindo is an astronaut doing research on the planet Mars. On a routine mission to survey the desolate landscape, he discovers mankind's greatest threat, Gudis, whose monsters have been ordered to kill all life on Earth. Jack must work with the mysterious colossal alien Ultraman and the Universal Multipurpose Agency to save humanity from extinction!