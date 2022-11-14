Ultraman Kids M7.8 Star of Young Friends

Not Available

Ultraman Kids was a 1984 television special aired in Japan featuring several Ultraman characters as children. The short was successful, as several others were produced. The shows taught life lessons and were comedic in tone. A sequel series was released in 1992, and lasted for 26 episodes. The second show was more adventure oriented and featured more characters, though mainly focusing on Ultraman, Ultraseven, Ultraman Taro, Pigmon, Alien Baltan, Alien Guts, and a new character named Piko (Not to be confused with Hanuman's human host) based upon Yullian.