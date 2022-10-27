Not Available

Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Tsuburaya Productions

Ultraman Zero, the rookie Ultraman from Tsuburaya Productions’ 2009 theatrical movie returns, and getting full-fledged. However, he is confronted with the empowered Kaiser Belial, back from the evil Ultraman Belial whom he and other Ultraman warriors battled so hard on the m-78 Planet. Can Ultraman Zero live to the expectations of his legendary father Ultra Seven? Check it out in the latest Tsuburaya Productions’ action packed movie.

Yu KoyanagiRun
Tao TsuchiyaPrincess Emerana Luludo Esmeralda
Tamotsu IshibashiHiro
Yasue SatoMina

