Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial

Ultraman Zero, the rookie Ultraman from Tsuburaya Productions’ 2009 theatrical movie returns, and getting full-fledged. However, he is confronted with the empowered Kaiser Belial, back from the evil Ultraman Belial whom he and other Ultraman warriors battled so hard on the m-78 Planet. Can Ultraman Zero live to the expectations of his legendary father Ultra Seven? Check it out in the latest Tsuburaya Productions’ action packed movie.