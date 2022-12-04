Not Available

A teenage girl moves with her parents to Yakutsk from the ulus. Adults settle in a new place, and the teenager goes to a new school. Parents are immersed in their complex relationships, so they do not want to notice the problems and loneliness of their daughter. The guy spends all day aimlessly hanging around the streets with friends, just to spend as little time at home as possible. But his alcoholic mother and disabled brother are waiting for him at home. The only person who supports him and for whom he lives. Father and son. His father's profession is "Clown", and he wants more. He's smart, purposeful. His dream is to break free, to another world. They will be connected by an accident and will be reminded that you should be more attentive to your loved ones, that in difficult life situations it is worth remembering that there is always a way out!