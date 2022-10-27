Not Available

Ulysses' Gaze

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Greek Film Centre

"A," a Greek filmmaker living in exile in the United States, returns to his native Ptolemas to attend a special screening of one of his extremely controversial films. But A's real interest lies elsewhere--the mythical reels of the very first film shot by the Manakia brothers, who, at the dawn of the age of cinema, tirelessly criss-crossed the Balkans and, without regard for national and ethnic strife, recorded the region's history and customs. Did these primitive, never-developed images really exist?

Cast

Erland JosephsonIvo Levy
Maia MorgensternUlysses' Wives
Thanasis VengosTaxi Driver
Giorgos MihalakopoulosNikos
Dora VolanakiOld Woman
Giorgos KonstasFather

