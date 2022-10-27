Ulzana's Raid

Report reaches the US cavalry that the Apache leader Ulzana has left his reservation with a band of followers. A compassionate young officer, Lieutenant DeBuin, is given a small company to find him and bring him back; accompanying the troop is McIntosh, an experienced scout, and Ke-Ni-Tay, an Apache guide. Ulzana massacres, rapes and loots across the countryside; and as DeBuin encounters the remains of his victims, he is compelled to learn from McIntosh and to confront his own naivity and hidden prejudices.
|Burt Lancaster
|McIntosh
|Bruce Davison
|Lt. Garnett DeBuin
|Jorge Luke
|Ke-Ni-Tay
|Richard Jaeckel
|Sergeant
|Joaquin Martinez
|Ulzana
|Lloyd Bochner
|Capt. Charles Gates
