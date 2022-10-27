1971

Ulzana's Raid

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1971

Studio

Universal Pictures

Report reaches the US cavalry that the Apache leader Ulzana has left his reservation with a band of followers. A compassionate young officer, Lieutenant DeBuin, is given a small company to find him and bring him back; accompanying the troop is McIntosh, an experienced scout, and Ke-Ni-Tay, an Apache guide. Ulzana massacres, rapes and loots across the countryside; and as DeBuin encounters the remains of his victims, he is compelled to learn from McIntosh and to confront his own naivity and hidden prejudices.

Cast

Burt LancasterMcIntosh
Bruce DavisonLt. Garnett DeBuin
Jorge LukeKe-Ni-Tay
Richard JaeckelSergeant
Joaquin MartinezUlzana
Lloyd BochnerCapt. Charles Gates

