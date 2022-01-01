Um Dia Sem Fim

Not Available

August 16, 2006. An endless day. Football transforming logic, winning time, making history everlasting. You will be thrilled with this documentary that shows the most important 24 hours of the 97 years of Internacional. During a whole day, five news teams followed the movement of the fans in the streets and in Beira-Rio, details of the concentration, the atmosphere of the decisive game. Unpublished testimonials, exclusive images, an unforgettable match. The passion of the colorado fans in a day that lasts forever.