Um Fio de Esperança: Independência ou Guerra no Saara Ocidental

Neglected by the world, the Western Sahara's fight for independence is one of the longest in recent history. The documentary tells the history of resistence of the saharawi people, who have been waiting for a referendum on self-determination for 26 years, and explores their insatisfaction with the UN's peacekeeping missions in refugee camps, liberated zones and occupied territories by Morocco for over 40 years. The documentary also questions Brazil's neutrality on the matter, one of the few countries in Latin America that still haven't recognized the independence of Western Sahara, contributing to the normalization of sistematic violence against the saharawis and the illegal extraction of their natural resources.