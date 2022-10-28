Not Available

Um Namorado Para Minha Mulher

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chico (Caco Ciocler) is tired of the relationship and his wife's, Nena (Ingrid Guimarães), complaints. After spending 15 years together Chico has zero corauge to ask for a divorce. He decides to follow his friends advice and hire a lover to his wife, the womanizer Corvo (Domingos Montagner), in hopes that she gets involved with him and ends their marriage.

Cast

Caco CioclerChico
Domingos MontagnerCorvo
Paulo VilhenaGastão
Marcos VerasVeloso
Miá MelloGraça
Ingrid GuimarãesNena

