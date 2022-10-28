Um Namorado Para Minha Mulher

Not Available

Chico (Caco Ciocler) is tired of the relationship and his wife's, Nena (Ingrid Guimarães), complaints. After spending 15 years together Chico has zero corauge to ask for a divorce. He decides to follow his friends advice and hire a lover to his wife, the womanizer Corvo (Domingos Montagner), in hopes that she gets involved with him and ends their marriage.