Um Oitenta e Seis Avos

(Talita Feuser), suffocated in her monotonous routine - sleeps, wakes up, works and, sometimes, helps her mother Amelia (Debora Duarte), shaken by the recent death of her bitch, with daily chores. A strange diagnosis causes Women to confront their own passivity: their organs are disappearing. The medical interest in the subject frightens the patient, who escapes any kind of treatment. The revelation, however, coincides with the arrival of a mysterious new neighbor (Luiza Lamoglia) to the building of Woman. The two give up the tide, cultivating a mutual curiosity and an eventual intimacy; recognition. Woman is torn between her mother and the new inhabitant.