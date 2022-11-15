Not Available

In Portugal, João Ribas is synonymous with punk: he boosted several important Portuguese bands, influenced generations of young musicians and crossed, as main figure, different waves of this musical and cultural movement in the country. Lead vocalist and guitarist for Tara Perdida, Ribas was also the founder of Censurados and Ku de Judas groups. "Um Punk Chamado Ribas", by Paulo Antunes, is a portrait of a man made by those who worked with him, with the participation of family and friends.