Not Available

Um Uomo Deve Essere Forte

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Who’s Jack? It’s me, my person, everything I’ve been through, my entire journey here. The work of the directors Ilaria Ciavattini and Elsi Perino tells the story of Jack’s ftm transition. That is the story of Jack, who tells himself to the world and to the memory of himself for four years of shooting. The film was constructed following the time of the transformation of the female body and the coming into being of a man: of his physical form, of his feeling, of his acting, of his suffering.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images