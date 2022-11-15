Um Uomo Deve Essere Forte

Not Available

Who’s Jack? It’s me, my person, everything I’ve been through, my entire journey here. The work of the directors Ilaria Ciavattini and Elsi Perino tells the story of Jack’s ftm transition. That is the story of Jack, who tells himself to the world and to the memory of himself for four years of shooting. The film was constructed following the time of the transformation of the female body and the coming into being of a man: of his physical form, of his feeling, of his acting, of his suffering.