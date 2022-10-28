Uma Aventura na Casa Assombrada

Not Available

The "Spirit World", a red diamond with supernatural powers, stolen five centuries before, of the hands of the last Aztec emperor, is the center of this adventure in a cursed house in the wilds of the Sintra hills. The heiress of the house, Filipa, enlists the help of our heroes in search of the precious stone, but there are many obstacles to overcome. Facing ghosts of Indian warriors, statues that come alive, bats, trap doors, secret passageways and a German fearsome killer seeking revenge, our heroes will have to gather all their strength and wits to reach the mythical diamond before it is too late.