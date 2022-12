Not Available

A tour of the monumental stained glass windows that are part of the artistic heritage of Brasília, created by Marianne Peretti, the only woman in the team of artists who accompanied Oscar Niemeyer in the federal capital. The film discusses the arrival of the Franco-Brazilian to Brazil and the meeting with Niemeyer that resulted in an artistic partnership of more than two decades and made it possible to combine the colors of her stained glass in the light of the tropics.