Uma Pedra no Bolso

Miguel is twelve years old and isn't doing well at school. As a punishment, he is sent for a few days to stay with his aunt, who runs a boarding house near the sea. Miguel doesn't like this place because nothing ever happens there. But he soon makes friends with Luisa, the waitress - who teaches him to dance - and with João, a fisherman. The arrival of Doctor Fernando, a new guest, upsets the delicate balance of the small seaside locale. Fernando invites João to dinner. From that moment on, Miguel finds himself involved in a rapidly changing series of event. - Torino Film Festival