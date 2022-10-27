Not Available

Uma Pedra no Bolso

  • Drama
  • Family

Miguel is twelve years old and isn't doing well at school. As a punishment, he is sent for a few days to stay with his aunt, who runs a boarding house near the sea. Miguel doesn't like this place because nothing ever happens there. But he soon makes friends with Luisa, the waitress - who teaches him to dance - and with João, a fisherman. The arrival of Doctor Fernando, a new guest, upsets the delicate balance of the small seaside locale. Fernando invites João to dinner. From that moment on, Miguel finds himself involved in a rapidly changing series of event. - Torino Film Festival

Cast

Isabel de CastroMaria
Luís Miguel CintraDr. Fernando
João Bénard da CostaTruck Driver
Pedro Hestnes(voice)
Inês de MedeirosLuísa

