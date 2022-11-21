Not Available

Umbrellas in the Sun takes its title from the 1981 video compilation of the same name released by chic Belgian label Les Disques du Crépuscule (TWI 099), and features selected clips from that project, as well as footage from A Factory Video (Fact 56), A Factory Complication (FBN 7) and A Factory Outing (Fact 71). Plus previously unseen material - the definitive genre document! Featuring cover art by Crépuscule design director Benoît Hennebert, the DVD contains 23 clips filmed between 1979 and 1987 and runs for over 2 hours. The audio soundtracks have been digitally remastered. The disc is Region 0 (multi-region), NTSC format.