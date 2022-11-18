Not Available

Umfeld is an audiovisual production created in HD with audio meticulously composed for 5.1 channel surround. The work portrays a series of environments; moreover, it’s a world on its own where sound and image blend together, synthesizing a highly unique spatial experience. The piece is an intense audiovisual expedition that takes the audience through eight chapters comprising a drama drawing on the dynamic arc of a feature film, but consisting of highly abstract sounds and images.