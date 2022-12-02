Umineko - Inseparable

Not Available

Yoshimitsu Morita (Lost Paradise and Like Asura) directs the big screen adaptation of Shiho Tanimura's book, Umineko ("Sea Cat"). Set in a northern coastal village, the film revolves around a fisherman's wife who finds herself attracted to her brother-in-law, while at the same time still wrapped up in her husband's love. This beautiful romance stars Misaki Ito (Ju-On: The Grudge, Densha Otoko), Koichi Sato (Spiral), and Toru Nakamura (Gen-X Cops, Tokyo Raiders, 2009 Lost Memories). With several box office successes under his belt, Yoshimitsu Morita knows what audiences like, and Umineko is no exception!