Umineko - Inseparable

    Yoshimitsu Morita (Lost Paradise and Like Asura) directs the big screen adaptation of Shiho Tanimura's book, Umineko ("Sea Cat"). Set in a northern coastal village, the film revolves around a fisherman's wife who finds herself attracted to her brother-in-law, while at the same time still wrapped up in her husband's love. This beautiful romance stars Misaki Ito (Ju-On: The Grudge, Densha Otoko), Koichi Sato (Spiral), and Toru Nakamura (Gen-X Cops, Tokyo Raiders, 2009 Lost Memories). With several box office successes under his belt, Yoshimitsu Morita knows what audiences like, and Umineko is no exception!

