Ummi Aminah (Nani Wijaya), a 68 years old ustadzah (the term originally means teacher but in Indonesian urban contexts it often translates to Islamic preacher), has loyal congregation. She has seven children. From her first failed marriage, she has two children: Umar (Gatot Brajamusti) whose wife is Risma (Yessy Gusman). Risma is a typical daughter-in-law, cynical and is not in a good relationship with Ummi’s family. Risma is always worried that Umar’s family will take advantage of their wealth. This often drives Umar over his edge so that he threateans to divorce Risma. Aisyah (Cahya Kamila), the second daughter, is a housewife whose husband is Hasan (Budi Chaerul), a middle level civil servant, with two little children.