Umphrey's McGee - Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Not Available

Some nights defy explanation. Umphrey's 2014 return to Red Rocks could be summed up as such a night. Their first sold out show at the nation's premiere amphitheatre created a palpable pre-show energy that never relented. Those in attendance clearly knew they were in for a ride. The band stepped on the gas early and never let up. Set one started with the debut of a new original "Lucid State." "Conduit" got the early treatment and "Ocean Billy" lit up the rocks, complete with "Gents" sandwiched neatly in the middle. Jake Cinninger unveiled a treat as he performed "End of the Road" on Jerry Garcia's historic Travis Bean TB500 guitar. The band closed the set with Bob Seger's "Hollywood Nights" which turned into a crowd sing along, 9500 voices strong. Filmed in stunning HD, including aerial drone footage of the concert, paired with crisp soundboard audio make this one of the finest concert videos from UM to date.