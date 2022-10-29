Umphrey's McGee: Live At The Boulder Theater

Not Available

In what has become an Umphrey’s tradition, the band followed up a legendary Red Rocks performance with an intimate Colorado theater show. With palpable energy filling the room well before the first note, the Boulder Theater crowd knew they were in for a treat. Never ones to leave anything on the table, Umphrey’s pulled out a set list with a slew of songs that hadn’t seen the light of day in Colorado for years. Rock it in the comfort of your living room in stunning HD. Hold on tight. Rage. Rest. Repeat.