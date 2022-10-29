Not Available

Umphrey's McGee: Live At The Boulder Theater

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In what has become an Umphrey’s tradition, the band followed up a legendary Red Rocks performance with an intimate Colorado theater show. With palpable energy filling the room well before the first note, the Boulder Theater crowd knew they were in for a treat. Never ones to leave anything on the table, Umphrey’s pulled out a set list with a slew of songs that hadn’t seen the light of day in Colorado for years. Rock it in the comfort of your living room in stunning HD. Hold on tight. Rage. Rest. Repeat.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images