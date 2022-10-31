Umphrey's McGee: Live From the Pagent, NYE Weekend 2011

Not Available

This four DVD set was recorded live at The Pageant in St. Louis as the clock expired on 2011. Three nights and seven sets of classic Umphrey’s McGee are now available for your viewing pleasure. Clocking in at almost nine and a half hours of music (gulp), these performances are raw, live and awesome. Live From The Pageant also contains unreleased bonus material from the Death By Stereo live in-studio webcast. Both the video and audio were captured in real time, as it happened – no remixing, editing, 5.1 mixes or other blemish-reducing measures. What you saw is what you get. Settle in and get after it.