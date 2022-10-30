Umphrey's McGee: Live from the Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA 4 Nights

Not Available

Umphrey's McGee headed to Atlanta for their first ever four night New Year's celebration at the legendary Tabernacle. Fans lined up around the block and sported "Umph Love" stickers as the excitement rose to a fever pitch. The band started their New Year's run with the debut of "Auf Wiedersehen" before dropping into the UM classic "Professor Wormbog". Arms were celebrating in unison as the band dominated the venue from the organ pipes to the depths of the upper balcony. The second set opened with a gritty rendition of "Phil's Farm" containing a monstrous Jimmy Stewart, the name of the band's famous improvised performances. As a standalone, this show is incredible. The fact that this was only the first of a four night run is something else entirely! Rage. Rest. Repeat.