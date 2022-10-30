Umphrey's McGee: The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA 12/29/2012

Not Available

Umphrey's McGee took the stage of The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia for the second night of their New Year's run and treated their fans to yet another live debut, playing "Drink My Drank" to eager fans' satisfaction. The entire first set was on fire, but the beginning of set two gives you a way to see Umphrey's like never before. Each member of the band is sporting a GoPro camera. You'll get a close up view of shredding guitar solos via Brenden and Jake's guitar cameras. You'll get bass slapping and head-banging via Stasik's head mounted GoPro. There's a combination of spacey and beautiful keyboard licks you'll see from the "JoelPro," and you'll witness the heart of Umphrey's McGee beat through the chest-mounted cams worn by Andy and Kris as they power through "1348" and "Day Nurse." What do you say Umphreaks, are you ready to join the band on stage?