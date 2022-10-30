Umphrey's McGee: The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA 12/30/2012

Not Available

By night three of their four night New Year's run, Umphrey's McGee had already blown the roof off Atlanta's Tabernacle Theater, leaving fans wondering how they could go any further. In the tradition of Umphrey's McGee however, they took everything up to the next level. Intense performances of "Depth Charge" and "JaJunk" had the venue pulsating. The band, the massive lighting by Waful, and the ecstatic fans were in perfect unison from shredding rock to ethereal jams, never skipping a beat. The set two opener that rolled from "Bright Lights, Big City" into "Cocaine" and back to "Bright Lights" is a one for the record books. The band was joined by saxophonist Jeff Coffin for an incredible "Night Nurse". During the "In The Kitchen" encore, in anticipation of one more enormous night, Brendan changed the lyricsto ask the crowd if "they'd" all come back tomorrow?" The roar of applause was his answer.