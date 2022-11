Not Available

The band’s second DVD release Wrapped Around Chicago; New Year’s at the Riv, was filmed in their hometown on December 31, 2004 at the Riviera Theatre. The two-disc set offers three hours of performance and over an hour of bonus material. Expect jaw-dropping performances and a front row view of the band’s unique musical rapport during live shows, plus irreverent humor, madness, and serious nonsense…after all, this is Umphrey’s McGee.