Umphrey's McGee: The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA 12/31/2012

Umphrey's McGee capped out their four night run in Atlanta's famous Tabernacle with an incredible three set New Year's Eve show. In set one, Joel and Jake effortlessly nailed the piano and guitar sections of Allman Brothers classic "Jessica." "Hajimemeshite" was dedicated to a fan who flew all the way from Japan for the New Year's run, illustrating that the fans will pull out all the stops to catch a stand out performance by Umphrey's. Stasik dedicated the cover of a personal favorite, Wang Chung's hit "Dance Hall Days," to his wife Mary Welch. Mad Dog's Filthy Little Secret horn section added a rich, full sound to the band throughout the night and Waful's gyroscopic lighting illuminated the venue's famous pipe organ. Umphrey's McGee rang in the new year with "Auld Lang Syne" and invited wives and family members on stage to share this momentous occasion with friends and fans alike.