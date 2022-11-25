Un acto de amor

Not Available

Annie, a 36-year-old, single woman, desperately wants to have a child. Her best friend, Mickey, a gay man who had tried unsuccessfully to adopt a child, also feels the pangs of parental yearning. The couple decides to have a naturally conceived child together. Mickey moves in with Annie, but she then meets Gordon, the man of her dreams with whom she has a passionate fling. Annie finds herself pregnant and not exactly sure which of the two men in her life is the father. But commitment-shy Gordon wants nothing to do with the child. Mickey eventually assures Annie that no matter what, he will help raise the child as his, together as a family with Annie.