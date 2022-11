Not Available

A young man and woman are running a phony fortune parlor. One day an attractive young woman enters their parlor to get her fortune read. The man makes his usual behind-the-scenes telephone call to learn of the young woman's background while his female accomplice lays down tarot cards. It turns out that the young woman comes from a very wealthy family. The man now decides to use the young woman in a dangerous scam to extort money from her rich parents.