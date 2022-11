Not Available

A Bar at the Folies-Bergère VR plunges us into Manet's famous painting in a four-act scenario that takes us inside the minds of the artist, his model Suzon, the client who observes her, and a visitor at the Courtauld Gallery, where the work is now exhibited. From the artist's gaze to that of the spectator, a journey in the ebullience of the Folies Bergère at the end of the nineteenth century.