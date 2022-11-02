Un caballero andaluz

Not Available

In the farmhouse Los Laureles, owned by Don Juan Manuel Almodovar, wealthy Andalusian landowner, everything is being prepared to receive José Luis, only child of Juan Manuel, who is being educated in a Jesuit school in England and is returning for a holiday with his father. Since the death of his wife, Juan Manuel has set all his love in his son. The father does everything his child says, even when he is asked to accompany him to the Venta del Remedio where a blind gypsy called "Colorín" lives. But at the after party a serious accident occurs