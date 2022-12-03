Un cœur de femme

Not Available

A small town in the Mediterranean wakes up. Antonia takes refuge and loses herself in the arms of young lover because she isn't managing to mourn her dead husband. Isabelle, an actress, struggles against a disease. Paola is a lawyer who defends women's rights. For her, seducing a man is a challenge laid down, and the challenges follow one after the other. Anghjula, a stay-at-home mother, must also mourn her husband even though he's still alive. Maria stays the course by hook or by crook in her domestic and professional life. Five friends who together chase after their lives.