Un Coeur pour Noël

The tight-knit neighbors on Arthur Avenue have proudly lit Christmas luminaries for 40 years, but that long-standing tradition is cancelled this year when Matt Norman, a teenage boy in the neighborhood, is hospitalized in desperate need of a heart transplant. As his parents Ann and Mike anxiously pray by his bedside, a donor is found, while in Detroit, a mother is in anguish at her own son’s bedside. When Matt's neighbors decide to honor him in the best way they know how, they just might help save his life.
